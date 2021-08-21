By Trend

Azerbaijani peacekeepers have rescued a young child in Kabul, Afghanistan, Trend reports.

The footage of the rescue of the child was posted on the web.

Together with Turkish forces, 120 Azerbaijani peacekeepers continue to carry out official duties to ensure the safety of the Kabul International Airport.

The service of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan is another proof of the country's commitment to global security.

