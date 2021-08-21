NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has thanked Azerbaijan for the vital role in securing the Kabul airport, Afghanistan.

“NATO has worked around the clock to maintain operations at Kabul international airport, allowing thousands of people to leave. Around 800 NATO civilian personnel have worked to keep the airport open.

Providing air traffic control, fuel, and communications. I pay tribute to them as they work in very difficult circumstances.

"I also thank the military forces of NATO Allies,in particular Turkey, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and our partner Azerbaijan,for their vital role in securing the airport,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press-conference following the extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs.