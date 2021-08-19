By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's State Border Service has shared details about the Armenian military targets destroyed by UAVs in the last year's 44-day war.

At a ceremony to mark the service's 102nd establishment anniversary, it was stated that using Harop and Guzgun UAVs, Azerbaijani border guards destroyed a big number of strategic military targets of the Armenian armed forces during the war.

The service reported that the destroyed targets include the Tochka-U and Elbrus OTRKs (NATO classification - Scud B), S-300, Krug, Kub, Tor anti-aircraft missile systems, electronic warfare stations, tanks, armoured vehicles and other military equipment, command posts (totally 290 Armenian objects).

Moreover, significant manpower had been destroyed during the war.

“The Azerbaijani border guards adequately fulfilled their tasks during the 44-day struggle for justice. From the first days of the Second Karabakh War they liberated a large territory [from Armenia's occupation] - from the contact line in Fuzuli region to the state border with Armenia,” the service said.

“As a result of a lightning attack in 24 hours, they advanced to 105 kilometers and inflicted crushing blows on the Armenian armed forces, raised Azerbaijan's flag on the ancient Khudaferin bridge, in Zangilan region's Aghband village and Zangilan city,” it added.

The service underlined that the border guards also liberated strategic heights on the state border with Armenia, showing unparalleled heroism in the liberation of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli regions, Hadrut village and Shusha city.

Along with Moscow, Baku and Yerevan signed a ceasefire deal on November 10, 2020, to end the hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The deal also stipulated the return of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city that had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.

