By Trend

The restoration work in Azerbaijan's liberated (from Armenian occupation) Aghdam city continues on a planned basis, Ruslan Sadikhov, one of the developers of the master plan of Aghdam, said, Trend Karabakh Bureau reports.

According to him, after mine clearance in the city, infrastructural work was carried out, the planned projects were implemented.

"As for the railway being built in Aghdam, the implementation of this project will continue throughout the territory of Karabakh. At present, the construction of a railway is underway from Aghdam to Fuzuli. The construction of the railroad and highways, communications, land reclamation infrastructure is being carried out at a high level on behalf of the head of state," said Sadikhov.

