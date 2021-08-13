By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Army’s tank units are holding intensive combat trainings, the press service of the Defense Ministry reported on August 13.

The trainings are being conducted in line with the 2021 combat training plan, the ministry said.

The trainings are aimed at improving both theoretical and practical skills of the tank crews.

During the exercises, the servicemen are trained to improve their skills to drive combat vehicles and to perform practical shots.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani Army periodically conducts military drills to improve its personnel’s combat readiness. Azerbaijan also often holds joint military exercises with Turkey and participates in international drills.

—

