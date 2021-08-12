12 August 2021 16:13 (UTC+04:00)
By Vafa Ismayilova
Baku has paid condolences to Moscow over a helicopter crash in Russia's Kamchatka.
"We express our sincere and deep condolences to the people of Russia, families and relatives of those killed in the crash of an MI-8 helicopter with tourists on board in Kamchatka near the Kuril Lake," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry tweeted on August 12.
Eight people were killed in the crash of a helicopter with 16 tourists on board near the Kuril Lake.
