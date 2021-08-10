By Vugar Khalilov

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on August 10 to improve irrigation and drinking water supply in Balakan, Gakh, Shaki and Zagatala regions of the country, the president’s press service reported today.

In line with the presidential decree, 1.96 million manats ($1.115 m) have been allocated to the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC for improving the irrigation water supply to arable lands and the construction of 28 subartesian wells for drinking water in the mentioned regions.

The project will cover 26 settlements with the total population of 93,014 people.

According to the degree, the Ministry of Finance is to provide the necessary financing and the Cabinet of Ministers is to solve the questions arising from this Order.

It should be noted that in the government session on July 23, President Ilham Aliyev urged the government to take measures to eliminate the water shortage problem in the country. Furthermore, on July 28, Ilham Aliyev signed the Order on additional measures to ensure the efficient use of water resources in the country. In addition, President Ilham Aliyev has approved the "Action Plan for 2020-2022 on ensuring efficient use of water resources".

Azerbaijan’s water reserves are estimated at 30.9 billion cubic meters, out of which 33 percent are local inland waters and 66 percent are transboundary rivers.