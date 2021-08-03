Azerbaijan Defense Ministry has denied information about the shelling of Azerbaijani vehicles by Armenian side.

The information disseminated on social networks that the Ural truck belonging to the Azerbaijani troops was allegedly shelled by the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Kalbajar region and as a result of this incident there are casualties, is false.

"The equipment of the Azerbaijani troops is in its place," the message says.

