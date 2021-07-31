By Trend

French journalist, historian Alain Roumestand and French photographer Gregory Herpe, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited Zangilan, Gubadli districts and Shusha city liberated from the Armenian occupation through the support of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the State Committee told Trend on July 30.

During the trip, they saw the consequences of the vandalism committed by the Armenians in Karabakh within 30 years, as well as the severe pollution of the Okhchuchay River. The French guests stressed in interviews with various media that they were shocked.

The guests who visited the Azerbaijan-French University (UFAZ), the Armenian Church and the Kharibulbul Center in the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in Baku expressed admiration for the capital of Azerbaijan in their publications on social networks.

They stressed that Baku has greatly changed and the city turned into a beautiful place where antiquity and modernism harmoniously unite. The guests also emphasized the development of the country.

