A joint meeting of working groups on urban planning, transport, communications and high technologies, science, education and culture of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters was held in Azerbaijan’s Hadrut settlement, which was created to resolve issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on July 30.

The representatives of ministries, agencies and other relevant state structures included in the working groups attended the meeting.

The issues of de-mining the territories liberated from the occupation, protection of cultural heritage, historical and cultural monuments, restoration of historical and cultural monuments in Aghdam district and Shusha city, as well as the process of implementation of urban planning, transport, telecommunications and other infrastructure projects were discussed during the meeting.

