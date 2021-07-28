By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry reported on July 28 that Armenia is firing at Azerbaijani positions despite the cease-fire agreement reached today.

“We accepted Russia’s initiative to declare a ceasefire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border starting from 10:00 Baku time [GMT+4]. In spite of this, the Armenian side continues to aggravate the situation and shell our positions additionally using tanks and 120 mm mortars,” the ministry's report reads.

Two soldiers were injured on July 28 as Armenia intensively shelled Azerbaijani positions in border Kalbajar region. Kalbajar also came under fire from the Armenian side on July 27.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry today urged Armenia to stop military provocation on the border, warning that Baku will give decisive response to any steps against its territorial integrity.

