By Laman Ismayilova

IDEA Public Union has organized an environmental summer camp "Let's bring bison back into our nature!" in Gabala.

The camp aimed to raise environmental knowledge and awareness about the iconic bison species reintroduced in the region, as well as develop a sense of respect and caring for nature among local youth. The initiative aroused great interest among participants.

Although bison were once common in Eurasia in a very wide range, at the beginning of the last century, their population in the wild almost disappeared.

The last bison in the Caucasus Mountains was killed in 1927. The vast majority of bison in the world are bred in zoos, and efforts to restore the species continue in this way. Wild oxen are strong animals known as a symbol of power since ancient times.

Nearly 12 Caucasian bison were brought to the country from zoos in France and Belgium last May.

Founded in 2011 by the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, IDEA Public Union aims at promoting public awareness on environmental issues, the education of environmental problems and finding proper solutions for them.

The union successfully collaborates with young people and calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to ongoing efforts against ecological problems.

Since 2014, annually, IDEA Public Union organizes camps on the theme of environmental protection and expansion of biodiversity. Over these years, schoolchildren from Ismayilli, Salyan, Neftchala, Goranboy, Samukh, Gakh, Shaki, Masalli, Jalilabad, Yardimli, Lankaran, Astara, Goygol, Lerik and other regions took part in the camps.

---

