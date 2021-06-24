By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Saudi Arabian Investment Minister Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih have discussed further economic cooperation and Riyadh's involvement in the rehabilitation of Karabakh, the Foreign Ministry reported.

At a meeting held on June 23 as part of Bayramov's official visit to Saudi Arabia, the two ministers noted the high level of bilateral political relations and stressed the importance of developing cooperation in other areas.

The foreign minister briefed the Saudi minister about the results of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan and the regional situation after the 44-day Patriotic War.

Speaking about the reconstruction works and infrastructure projects being implemented on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Bayramov invited friendly Saudi Arabia to participate in this process. He noted Azerbaijan’s great potential for the export of agricultural products to Saudi Arabia and stressed the importance of intensifying cooperation in this sphere.

Bayramov underlined the role of the Azerbaijani-Saudi Arabian joint commission in the development of cooperation. He emphasized the success of the commission's last meeting, which was held in Baku in March 2019. The minister noted the opportunities for cooperation in energy, agriculture, tourism, and mining and described these spheres as priority areas of economic cooperation.

Bayramov touched on tourism cooperation between the two countries and underscored the importance of continuing further the positive dynamics observed in the mentioned field before the pandemic.



Khalid Al-Falih recalled his visit to Azerbaijan as energy minister earlier and noted that he had discussed opportunities for cooperation in the renewable energy and petro-chemistry spheres.

He spoke about Azerbaijan's tourism potential. Touching on air transport cooperation, he stressed the importance of passenger and cargo transportation.

Khalid Al-Falih said that Saudi companies are interested in participating in projects in Azerbaijan. He added that the issue will be discussed at the joint commission's next meeting in Riyadh in autumn 2021.

He also spoke about the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Business Council and the launch of a joint business forum. The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discussed the potential for expanding cooperation in various sectors of energy, both in the field of traditional and renewable energy.

The discussion took place during the second meeting of the Joint Technical Committee between Azerbaijani and Saudi Arabian Energy Ministries held in video conference format on February 17, 2021.

