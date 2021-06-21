By Vugar Khalilov

Thirteen members of an Armenian armed group that committed acts of terrorism, sabotage and other criminal acts against Azerbaijani civilians and servicemen in December last year, will stand trial on July 1.

The relevant decision was made during the preliminary session held at Baku Grave Crimes Court on June 21.

The group members had illegally crossed into Azerbaijan’s territory after the signing of the November 10 trilateral statement that ended the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. They were disarmed as a result of the anti-terrorist operation of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case launched by the Main Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani State Security Service against them was completed during the court hearing today.

The defendants are Astanyan Yeghish Oganesovich, Aramyan Karen Armenovich, Avakyan Tigran Manikovich, Gevorkyan Grigor Gevorgievich, Manukyan Hovsep Robertovich, Matirosyan Gevorg Samvelovich, Gevorkyan Robert Ovikovich, Avetisyan Vagarshag Ashotovich, Akopyan Volody Gagikovich, Sukiasyan Andranik Srapovich, Manukyan Andranik Tigranovich, Saghatelyan Grigor Seyranovich and Giragusyan Eduard Armenovich.

The members of the group are accused under the Criminal Code Articles 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal association (criminal organization) with the use of firearms and objects used as weapons), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, storage, transportation and carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices by an organized group), 279.2 (armed attacks on enterprises, offices, organizations or individuals as part of armed formations or groups not provided by law) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan by a group of persons by prior conspiracy or an organized group).

___

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz