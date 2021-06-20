By Vafa Ismayilova

A delegation led by the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 20, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported.

As part of the visit, an exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan will be held, as well as opportunities for expansion of military relations will be considered.

During the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Pakistan was among the first countries voicing political support for Azerbaijan. Pakistan also supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

Relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first three countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan amounted to $13.2 million in 2020, with exports amounting to $1.6 million and imports to $11.6 million. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz