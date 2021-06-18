By Trend

The foundation of the development of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan is laid in such a way that there will be no change in these relations with the change of governments, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi told Trend.

According to Mousavi, relations between Iran and Azerbaijan have been developing in a very sincere and upward trajectory in recent years. The principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to maintain sincere relations with all neighbors, especially Azerbaijan.

The minister added that because there are many partnerships and ties between Iran and Azerbaijan in all areas. The main goal between the two countries is to increase trade turnover and develop economic relations.

“Serious steps have been taken to develop relations with Azerbaijan in the recent period of the government of the current Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Over the past 3-4 weeks, three Iranian ministers - Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian - have visited Azerbaijan. In return, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev also visited Iran,” he said.

