By Trend

French ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross expressed condolences due to the death of two Azerbaijani journalists as a result of the mine explosion, Trend reports citing Gross’ Twitter.

“Very sorry to hear of the passing away of Siraj Abichov and Maguerram Ibraguimov due to a landmine in Kelbajar. Condolences to their loved ones,” he said.

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, was killed in a mine explosion while on duty.

---

