By Trend

The first Turkic digital media platform will also provide the world with information about Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports on May 25 referring to the Real TV report on the TURKIC.World project, developed by Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency and Turkish Albayrak Media Group.

As the continuation of the existing political, social, economic and cultural ties among the Turkic-speaking countries, there was the necessity to create a single communication platform of the Turkic world.

The TURKIC.World project, created jointly by Trend News Agency and the Turkish Albayrak Media Group, serves this purpose.

