By Trend

Nizami Ganjavi International Center will host it’s next web-discussion under the theme Impact of COVID-19 on Education, Trend reports referring to Center.

The COVID-19 pandemic is affected educational systems worldwide, leading to the near-total closures of schools, universities and colleges. Most governments decided to temporarily close educational institutions in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19. As of 12 January 2021, approximately 825 million learners are currently affected due to school closures in response to the pandemic. According to UNICEF monitoring, 23 countries are currently implementing nationwide closures and 40 are implementing local closures, impacting about 47 percent of the world's student population. 112 countries' schools are currently open.

HE Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, President of Mauritius 2015-2018, Rt. Honorable Gordon Brown, Prime Minister of the UK 2007-2010, HE Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Co-Chair NGIC, President of Latvia 1999-2007, Dr. Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Prize Recipient 2014, H.E Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic, President of Croatia 2015-2020 , H.E Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of Malta 2014-2019, Dr. Marcia McNutt, President, National Academy of Sciences of USA, Dr. Kerry Kennedy, President Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights , Dr. Noeleen Heyzer, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations 2007-2015, H.E Zlatko Lagumdzija, Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2001-2002, deputy Prime Minister 2012-2015 and Dr. Rovshan Muradov, Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, fellow of the World Academy of Art and Sciences will join the discussion.

