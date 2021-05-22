By Trend

The preference will be given to environmentally friendly vehicles in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Trend reports on May 21.

The list of prohibited business activity in the city will be determined by the structure chosen by the relevant executive structure.

This has been outlined in the bill "On Shusha city - the cultural capital of Azerbaijan".

In accordance with the project, the conditions will be created in Shusha for the infrastructure aimed at the development of the city, capital investments and activity of investors.

It will be prohibited to engage in entrepreneurial activity in Shusha that may damage its historical, cultural, scientific, aesthetic, recreational values, endanger monuments, natural landscape and environment.

At the same time, the transport infrastructure of the cultural capital will be organized by the relevant body (structure) of the executive power.

The preference will be given to environmentally friendly cars, their use will be encouraged in the city.

If the movement of vehicles on existing roads in Shusha or on sections of roads passing through the protection zone of the city poses a threat to the protection of monuments, then the use of vehicles on these roads may be restricted or prohibited by a body (structure) determined by the relevant executive structure.

