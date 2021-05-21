By Trend

Secretary-General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade has addressed the participants of the 9th World Aerobic Gymnastics Competitions among age groups, the AGF told Trend.

“Dear participants of the competition! Ladies and Gentlemen! On behalf of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, I welcome all of you to the IX World Age Group Competitions in Aerobic Gymnastics. We are very pleased to see members of the aerobic gymnastics family in Baku,” the appeal said.

“The development of aerobic gymnastics in our country began at the end of 2013. In addition to the successes achieved by our gymnasts in the international arena, competitions in this type of gymnastics were also held in Baku in this short period of time. For the first time, aerobic gymnastics stars performed in this arena as part of the European Games. In 2019, our country hosted the European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship for the first time,” the secretary-general noted.

“Today we are gathered here to host the World Age Group Aerobic Gymnastics Competition,” she said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the leadership of the International Gymnastics Federation, the president, and the members of the Aerobic Gymnastics Technical Committee for cooperation with us,” Mammadzade noted.

“I wish the gymnasts every success in the competition! I am sure that they will take advantage of the conditions created for them and show good performances. Thank you for your attention!” she said.

