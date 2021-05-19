By Trend

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) will return to Azerbaijan’s Baku city to host the 8th Caspian Technical Conference (CPC) on October 5-7, 2021, Trend reports citing SPE.

According to SPE, the theme of this year's conference is ‘Adapting to new realities - maximizing efficiency and productivity.'

“This time, conference participants will join energy experts from the Caspian oil and gas industry, as well as international senior executives and technical experts to analyze and discuss the current situation, the latest technologies, developments, and first-hand information in the field of oil and gas exploration and production. Central to these efforts will be to improve competitiveness, operate with fewer resources, and maintain efficiency in the aftermath of the pandemic. Delivering long-term and sustainable value through digital technologies and initiatives is also a key topic of discussion, as is attracting and retaining talent, especially as demographics and industry perceptions change,” the SPE stressed.

The SPE Conference, which is a recognized international platform and a key event for the Caspian oil and gas industry, annually brings together high-level speakers and participants to discuss key oil and gas projects in the region. The previous 2019 event in Azerbaijan brought together over 500 participants from 26 countries. It was attended by key industry players, including representatives of BP, SOCAR, TOTAL, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, Schlumberger, TCO, and many others.

Three themes of the plenary panels: "Discovery of values ​​through new technologies and digitalization"; "Attracting and retaining talent in a complex market" and "Maximizing efficiency in today's changing environment."

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) is a not-for-profit professional association whose members are engaged in energy resources development and production. SPE serves more than 140,600 members in 144 countries worldwide. SPE is a key resource for technical knowledge related to the oil and gas exploration and production industry and provides services through its publications, events, training courses, and online resources at www.spe.org.

