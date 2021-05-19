By Vafa Ismayilova

One of the two Iranian citizens who violated Azerbaijan's state border and killed two servicemen of the State Border Service on May 15, has been neutralized, Interior Ministry press secretary Ehsan Zahidov has said.

As a result of joint search operations carried out by the Interior Ministry's internal troops and the State Border Service, one of the Iranian citizens, who was hiding in Yardimli region's mountains, was found. He resisted and was neutralized, the report added.

In a joint statement over the case issued later, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor-General's Office and the State Border Service said that one piece of AK 74 weapon, a set of combs with 20 cartridges, firearm casings and other material evidence relevant to the case were seized from the scene of the incident.

The statement recalled that the Prosecutor-General's Office is investigating the case. During the investigation, one of the participants in the crime, Iranian citizen Hasanali Bargi was arrested and remanded in custody. It was ordered to conduct a forensic medical examination of the second Iranian citizen, who was neutralized in the joint operation in the early hours of May 19.

It stressed that measures to search for and identify other culprits are underway.

It should be noted that on May 15, on the territory of the Goytepe border guard service zone of the State Border Service's border troops near Yardimli region's Gendere village, three unknown persons, who illegally crossed Azerbaijan's state border bypassing the checkpoints, did not obey the legal requirements of the border guards, opened fire as a result of which two servicemen of the State Border Service were killed.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz