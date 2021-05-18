A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 18 May.

The new edition includes articles: Baku fulfills its commitments under OPEC+ agreement in April; National conductor returns to native Shusha; Armenian munitions seized in liberated Khojavand; Army drills involving 15,000 servicemen kick off, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.