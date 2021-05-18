By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has met senior NATO and EU officials in Brussels as part of his official visit.

Hajiyev met Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana on May 17. The meeting was held at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, the official NATO website has reported.

Details of discussions between the two officials are not reported.

The presidential aide also met EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, the EU commissioner reported on his official Twitter account.

"With Assistant to President Ilham Aliyev and Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, discussed EU - Azerbaijan bilateral relations, EU assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh, post COVID-19 economic recovery and TAP pipeline potential," Varhelyi tweeted on May 17.

In another tweet on May 17, Varhelyi said "as pledged at the end of last year, we are today delivering additional support to those most affected by the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. This brings EU assistance to over €17million since September 2020. Our work will not stop here".

