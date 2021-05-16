By Trend

The delegation to be led by Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova will be in Italy on an official visit on May 17-19, Trend reports on May 16 with reference to the Press and PR Department of the Azerbaijani parliament.

Amongst the delegation members are parliamentary committee chairman Tahir Mirkishili, leader of the Working Group for interparliamentary contacts with Italy, Azer Karimli, MPs Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Elnur Allahverdiyev, Aghiya Nakhchivanli and Afat Hasanova, Chief of Staff of the Azerbaijani parliament Safa Mirzayev, and other officials.

Whilst in Italy, Gafarova will hold meetings with the chairs of both chambers of the Italian Parliament and the minister of foreign affairs of Italy to exchange opinions about the current state and development prospects of the interparliamentary relations.

The Azerbaijani delegation is also planned to meet with members of the Italian Parliament’s Friendship Group and of the Italy-Azerbaijan Friendship Association.

