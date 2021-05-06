By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan will start offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 as of May 10, Deputy Minister of Healthcare Teymur Musayev said during the Operational Headquarters’ briefing today.

Azerbaijan started vaccinating citizens using China’s vaccines on January 18 and now AstraZeneca vaccines. The country has also purchased Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country. Moreover, the government allocated $1.1bn from the 2020 budget to fight the coronavirus infection.