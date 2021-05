President Ilham Aliyev today received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey Cahit Bagci, Azertag reported on May 3.

On the same day, Aliyev received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Serbia Dragan Vladisavljevic.

