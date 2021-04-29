A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 29 April.

The new edition includes articles: Liberation of Karabakh to boost nation's transport potential; State Art Gallery announces art challenge; More war veterans sent to Turkey for treatment; Some 180 mines, unexploded ordnance defused in Karabakh last week, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.