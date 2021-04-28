By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov have discussed the unblocking of regional transport communications, the Foreign Ministry reported on April 27.

In a telephone conversation on April 27, the two ministers discussed the current situation in the region and issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements, as well as the activities of the trilateral working group to unblock economic and transport communications in the region.

They also focused on issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal to end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.