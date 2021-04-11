By Trend

The unique service provided by the leading mobile operator demonstrates a record number of downloads in the country.

Azercell's "Kabinetim" self-service application, which allows subscribers to fully control their numbers, load the balance, order and change tariff and internet packages and connect to other apps, is becoming the most convenient and in-demand mobile application in the country's mobile internet space.

It is a very high indicator that the “Kabinetim” mobile app has achieved 1 million downloads.

The “Kabinetim” mobile app, registered as the most downloaded telecommunications app in Azerbaijan and is currently used by about 1 million subscribers, has already shown the highest rankings in the App Store and Playstore statistics.

In the “Kabinetim” app, supporting Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages, the majority of number-related operations are performed personally by the users, which saves time and makes their work easier, ensuring that he/she is always informed about the status of the phone number. The multifunctional “Kabinetim” app, which runs on both iOS and Android operating systems, can be downloaded for free from the App Store, PlayStore or Huawei AppGallery.

The new version of the “Kabinetim” mobile app, introduced by Azercell last year, facilitated the use of a variety of other digital services. Along with payments for utilities, communications and banking services, the “Mobile Payment” service allows subscribers to donate to the National Army and the COVID-19 Response Fund. It is possible to easily subscribe to digital services offered by Azercell via the “Kabinetim” self-service app. For more information: Kabinetim.

