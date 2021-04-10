By Trend

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has organized a visit to the Azerbaijani Air Force military unit for the military attaches of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The visit was organized according to the annual action plan approved by the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov.

For 15 representatives of military attachés from 12 countries, a briefing was held on the military unit, the activities of the Air Force in the Second Karabakh War.

During the visit, the questions from the military attaches were answered.

As reported, aircraft and training simulators were demonstrated to the guests in the course of the visit.

In turn, the military attachés expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry for organizing the visit at a high level.

