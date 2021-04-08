By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku on April 9. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Southwest wind will be followed by the northwest wind in the evening.

The temperature will be +12-14 °C at night, +18-23 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +12-14 °C at night, +20-22 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly dry in the regions. However, it will rain in some western regions in the morning. Fog is predicted in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in the daytime.

The temperature will be +9-14 °C at night and +24-29 °C in the daytime, +5-10 °C in the mountains at night, +13-18 °C in the daytime, and +20 -23 °C in some places.

The day will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

