By Trend

Turkey supported fraternal Azerbaijan in the fight for the liberation of its lands from the Armenian occupation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

Erdogan made the remark at a meeting of the parliamentary faction of the Justice and Development Party of Turkey.

“We were next to our brothers, who fought for the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh - an integral part of Azerbaijan - from the 30-year-old Armenian occupation, and gained a victory,” Erdogan said.

