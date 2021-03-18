By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov inaugurated newly-built and overhauled two military units of the Air Force on March 18, the Defence Ministry has reported on its website.

The inauguration, which was held as part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's instruction to increase combat readiness and improve the social conditions of the military personnel of the Air Force, was attended by other senior defence officials as well.



Hasanov familiarized himself with the conditions created for the military personnel, examined the headquarters buildings, soldiers' barracks, medical points, canteens, classrooms, food and clothing warehouses, bath and laundry facilities and boiler complexes, parade grounds, checkpoints, as well as other service and administrative facilities located on the territory of military units.

It was noted that the conditions created in the military units will have a positive effect on maintaining a high level of combat readiness of the Air Force, ensure high-quality organization and maintenance of combat duty with an aim of more reliable protection of the country's airspace.

The minister later inspected the flight control point and the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) ground control station on the territory of the reconstructed military unit. He was informed that a control point and a ground station provided with modern equipment will ensure continuous and high-quality coordination of military aviation and UAV flights.

Hasanov assigned relevant tasks for the command to further increase the capabilities of military aviation.

Then he opened the infectious disease department of the military hospital, which was overhauled as part of the construction work carried out in military medical institutions.

At the opening ceremony, it was noted that under Aliyev's instructions, purposeful activities are being taken to preserve the health of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan army and that a medical infrastructure that meets modern standards is being created in the military units.

Hasanov familiarized himself with the conditions in the infectious disease department, examined the manipulation and diagnostic rooms, the intensive therapy ward, semi-boxed and boxed wards, the patient observation room, and the admission ward.

It was reported that all conditions for the treatment of military personnel have been created in the department provided with the latest medical equipment produced in developed countries. In the end, the minister gave relevant instructions to further improve the medical service.

The 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia from late September to early November in 2020 ended with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

