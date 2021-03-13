A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 13 March.

The new edition includes articles: Investments in country's oil, gas sector drop in Jan-Feb; Int'l Turkish Academy to publish Nizami Ganjavi's works; Baku sets free Lebanese-Armenian detained during Karabakh war; Bulgaria through eyes of young talents etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.