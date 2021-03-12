By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has condemned the release of a convicted Armenian terrorist in the United States, Trend has reported, quoting a statement from the ministry.

In a statement made on a recent ruling of the Los Angeles County Superior Court to set free admitted and unreformed terrorist Hampig Sassounian convicted of murdering a Turkish diplomat, the ministry said that his release would send a very wrong message and surely harm the interests of diplomacy, especially in a state with one of the world’s largest diplomatic corps.

"Tribute to Kemal Arıkan assassinated in LA in 1982," the ministry said.

Turkey’s Consul General in Los Angeles Kemal Arıkan was killed on January 28, 1982, by Sassounian and his accomplice Krikor Saliba on behalf of an Armenian terrorist group. Sassounian was arrested and sentenced to life in prison.

It should be noted that over 10 Turkish diplomats were assassinated in the 1970s in terror attacks by members of the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA) and Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide (JCAG). In all, attacks against Turkish diplomats and other Turkish interests were registered in 16 countries between 1975 and 1984.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz