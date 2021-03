Mehriban Aliyeva has been appointed as first deputy chairperson of ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), the party's press-service told Azertag on March 5.

The appointment is in accordance with the order of Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev and was announced following YAP’s 7th extraordinary Congress held today.

Mehriban Aliyeva is Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President.

