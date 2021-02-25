By Vafa Ismayilova

An Azerbaijani civilian has been wounded in a land mine blast in liberated Jabrayil region, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office reported on February 25.

The Prosecutor-General's Office said, quoting a report from the Jabrayil region prosecutor's office that on February 25 at about 0200 pm (GMT+4) Guloghlan Mirzaliyev, 57, was wounded in the explosion of a mine in the liberated region's territory.

It was established that Mirzaliyev was hit by an anti-personnel mine during agricultural activity, as a result of which he received various bodily injuries. The prosecutor's office is investigating the case.

Sixteen Azerbaijanis – including 11 civilians – were killed in mine explosions in the newly-liberated territories since the end of the war on November 10, 2020.

Earlier, the government agencies warned the citizens against visiting these lands due to the frequency of mine explosions.

President Ilham Aliyev on 4 February also warned citizens against visiting the newly-liberated lands. He said that mine clearance was the first stage in the process to return Azerbaijani IDPs to their homes, adding that the process will take some time.

Azerbaijan liberated around 300 villages, city centres, settlements and historic Shusha city in the war with Armenia that lasted from September 27 and November 10. Other Armenian-occupied districts - Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin - returned to Azerbaijan's control after the singing of the Russian-brokered Karabakh peace deal on November 10.

