By Vafa Ismayilova

To further strengthen working relations between the Azerbaijani and Turkish prosecutor's offices, the delegation led by Azerbaijani Prosecutor-Official Kamran Aliyev left for a visit to Turkey on February 15.

In a report posted on the website of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office, it is said that the visit to Ankara takes place at Turkish Prosecutor-General Bekir Shahin's invitation.

The report added that at a bilateral meeting held at the Turkish Prosecutor-General's Office on the same day, Shahin noted the high level of cooperation between the two countries' prosecutor's offices, justice and judiciary bodies.

The two men had a useful exchange of views on legal cooperation, the efficiency of joint operation on bilateral, multilateral levels within international organizations, the improvement of the existing legal cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

They expressed confidence that mutual relations between the two countries' prosecutor's offices will further continue successfully.

Kamran Aliyev proposed to establish the cooperation council of prosecutor-generals of the Turkic-speaking states and to hold its first meeting in Azerbaijan.

On the same day, the delegation met Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamid Gul. The parties discussed bilateral legal cooperation, extradition, legal assistance, training of prosecutors and other topics of interest. There was a fruitful and useful exchange of views on the prospects of future cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by Azerbaijani ambassador Khazar Ibrahim.

