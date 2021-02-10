By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be changeable cloudy in Baku on February 11.

Fog is expected in some places. South wind will be followed by north-west wind in the daytime.

The temperature in Baku and the Absheron peninsula will be +5-7 °C at night, +11-13 °C in the daytime, he Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 761 mm Hg to 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 55-60 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. However, drizzle is expected in some places in the morning. It will be foggy in different places. Mild west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-8 °C at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime, 1-6 °C in the mountains at night, 0 -5 °C in the highlands, +8-13 C in the daytime, +15-17 in some places.

The day will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

