First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the Azerbaijani youth on the Youth Day celebrated in the country today.

In an Instagram post on February 2, Mehriban Aliyeva wrote: “Today is February 2- the Day of Azerbaijani Youth. I sincerely congratulate all our young friends on this remarkable day. May your lives always be shining, fascinating, and meaningful! I ask the Almighty God to grant each of you the best of health, long life, and happiness.”