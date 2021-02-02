By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku has repatriated 272 Russian citizens stranded in Azerbaijan due to the coronavirus lockdown, to Russia, Russian media reported with reference to Dagestan's acting minister for national policy and religious affairs Enrik Muslimov.

On February 1, 272 Russian citizens returned to their country through the Samur border checkpoint. It was noted that all repatriated citizens will be on self-isolation for two weeks. Most of the repatriates are residents of other regions of the country, thus, they have been placed under observation at recreation centers and resorts in Makhachkala and will be re-examined after a 14-day quarantine.

Earlier, a special corridor was organized for the repatriation of citizens of both countries who could not return on time due to the closure of borders amid the spread of COVID-19.

The Russian-Azerbaijan border has been closed since March 18, and air communication and land border crossing between the two countries has been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19.

Azerbaijan first introduced a special quarantine regime on March 24 and closed its borders with all neighbouring countries.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz