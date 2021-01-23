A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 23 January.

The new edition includes articles: Azercosmos seals agreement with Kyrgyz, Turkish TV channels, Russian ballet lovers plunge into "Arabian Nights", Defence Ministry updates list of Karabakh war martyrs, SOCAR, Turkic-speaking countries mull joint energy projects and etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.