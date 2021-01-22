By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Slavic University and the Russian Information and Cultural Center have discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation.

The head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Baku Irek Zinnurov and the rector of the Baku Slavic University, Doctor of Philology, professor Nurlana Aliyeva agreed on partnership in education and science.

Notably, multiple cultural and educational centers, including the Moscow Auditorium and St. Petersburg centers, are successfully operating at the Baku Slavic University.

Students and representatives of the teaching staff are permanent participants in joint events and projects co-organized in partnershio with the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku.

The Russian Information and Cultural Center has been operating in Baku since March 2009.

The Cultural Center focuses on promotion of cultural, educational and scientific ties between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Training and Methodological Center for the Russian language; the electronic reading room of the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library; Information and Educational Center "Russian Museum: Virtual Branch"; Center for Innovative Cooperation; Information and Advisory Center are operating under the Russian Cultural Center in Baku.

The Cultural Center is a venue of numerous cultural events like concerts and exhibitions.

Baku Slavic University (BSU) is a public university located in Baku, Azerbaijan. The university specializes in the study of Slavic and German languages.

Baku Slavic University successfully cooperates with universities and institutions of Eastern and Central European states and has concluded student exchange agreements with universities of Russian Federation, Poland, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Bulgaria, France, Slovakia, Serbia, Belarus, Croatia, Slovenia, United Kingdom, Turkey, Romania, Moldova, North Macedonia, all Central Asia countries and the Baltic states.

The Baku Slavic University is a member of the International Personnel Academy, the Association of European Universities (Magna Charta Universitatum), the Association of Universities of the Black Sea Basin, the International Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature (MAPRYAL).

