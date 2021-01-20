By Trend

Turkic Council respectfully commemorated all the heroes of Azerbaijan who sacrificed their lives for the sake of their homeland, Trend reports citing the Council’s statement on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the 20 January tragedy.

“On the occasion of 20 January 1990 Baku massacre, which is known as Black January, the Turkic Council respectfully commemorates all the heroes of Azerbaijan who sacrificed their lives for the sake of their homeland. We bow respectfully in front of their cherished memories,” the statement said.

January 20 is a day that went down in the history of Azerbaijan's fight for independence and territorial integrity.

On January 20, 1990, the Soviet army forces entered Baku to suppress the masses protesting the USSR-supported Armenian aggression based on territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, 147 people were killed, 744 were injured and 841 were illegally arrested after Soviet troops entered Baku. The Soviet troops also destroyed 200 apartments and houses, as well as private and public property.

January 20 is immortalized in the memory of the Azerbaijani nation as a Day of the Nationwide Sorrow.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz