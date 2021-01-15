By Trend

Within the National Preventive Mechanism, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, continues to visit detainees to check the situation on ensuring their rights, Trend reports with reference to the Ombudsman's Office.

The next visit without prior notification took place in the Baku Detention Center of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice. During the visit, which was also attended by a doctor from the National Preventive Group of the Ombudsman, a number of detainees were received in confidence.

In the conversation with them, the issues of their conditions of detention, treatment with them, food, medical care, and other rights were raised.

The ombudsman explained the detainees their rights, and accepted their statements, and resolved a number of appeals on the spot.

Within the framework of the visit, the accused persons from Armenia, detained in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation during the period after the signing of the trilateral statement between the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the Prime Minister of Armenia on November 10, 2020, were also received in confidence.

The persons received by the ombudsman have no complaints about the conditions of detention, treatment with them, food, and the quality of medical care, the ombudsman's office said.

