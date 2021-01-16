By Vafa Ismayilova

Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and newly-pointed Pakistani ambassador Bilal Hayee have discussed prospects of further military cooperation and the joint Azerbaijani-Pakistani-Turkish drills, the Defence Ministry reported on its website.

During the meeting, the sides noted that military relations are in the interests of both countries and considered it important to intensify efforts in this area. The two men focused on conducting joint military exercises with the involvement of various types of troops, including special forces of the Azerbaijan Army, the Pakistani and the Turkish armed forces, and the organization of servicemen's mutual visits to exchange with experiences, the ministry said.

Hasanov thanked the Pakistani nation and state for the humanitarian aid provided to Azerbaijan and for the constant support for Azerbaijan's just cause at the international level.

The ambassador congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the Patriotic War. Hayee noted the great potential for military cooperation between the two countries and added that Pakistani specialists are ready to take part in demining liberated territories. Hasanov and Hayee discussed bilateral cooperation in the military-technical and military-educational spheres as well, the report added.

The Islamabad Declaration signed on January 13 by the Azerbaijani, Pakistani and Turkish foreign ministers noted significant contributions by Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan to the promotion of peace, stability and development in their respective regions and the mutual desire of their peoples to further advance these ideals for shared prosperity and security in the broader region. The sides reaffirmed the commitment towards developing regional consensus for peace and development and reiterated their strong and unequivocal support for safeguarding and defending the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of international borders of their respective states.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan, which are long-standing friends and partners, have been closely collaborating on issues of mutual interest at regional and international fora.

