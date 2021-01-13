By Laman ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and gloomy in Baku on January 14.

The strong southwest wind will be followed by mild northwest wind in the evening, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The temperature will be +5-7 °C at night, +9-12 °C in the daytime at Absheron peninsula and +5-7°C at night, +10-12 °C in the daytime in Baku.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 768 mm Hg to 754 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 55-60 percent in the morning.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. However, snow and rain is predicted in some western districts in the evening. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will intensify.

The temperature will be +2-6 C at night, +8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and +2 °C at night, +3-8 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, mild south-west wind might be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

