By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits changeable cloudy weather on January 13. Drizzle is expected in some places. Mild south-west wind will intensify.

The temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, +8-10 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 766 mm Hg to 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +9-14 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and +2 °C at night, +5-10 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, mild south-west wind is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 13-14, which may cause concern to some weather-sensitive people.

The National Hydrometeorology Service warns that from January 13 to 14 in the Baku and Absheron peninsula in the morning, the southwest wind will intensify up to 15-18 m / s, sometimes - 20 m / s, and in some regions of Azerbaijan - 18-23 m / s.

